SAMHI HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : SAMHI Hotels: Stocks Soar on Upbeat Trading Day

On the last day of trading, SAMHI Hotels opened at ₹158.4 and closed at ₹155.25. The stock reached a high of ₹164 and a low of ₹157.55 during the day. The market capitalization of SAMHI Hotels is ₹3552.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹171, while the 52-week low is ₹127.45. The BSE volume for SAMHI Hotels was 91,634 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SAMHI HOTELS stock is ₹163.75, which represents a 0.49% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.8.
SAMHI HOTELS stock is currently priced at ₹162.95 with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.
On the last day of trading for SAMHI HOTELS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 91,634. The closing price for the stock was ₹155.25.
