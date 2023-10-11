Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : SAMHI Hotels: Stocks Soar on Upbeat Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 162.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.75 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS

On the last day of trading, SAMHI Hotels opened at 158.4 and closed at 155.25. The stock reached a high of 164 and a low of 157.55 during the day. The market capitalization of SAMHI Hotels is 3552.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 171, while the 52-week low is 127.45. The BSE volume for SAMHI Hotels was 91,634 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price NSE Live :SAMHI HOTELS trading at ₹163.75, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹162.95

The current price of SAMHI HOTELS stock is 163.75, which represents a 0.49% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.8.

11 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Today :SAMHI HOTELS trading at ₹162.95, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹155.25

SAMHI HOTELS stock is currently priced at 162.95 with a percent change of 4.96 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has gained value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Live :SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹155.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SAMHI HOTELS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 91,634. The closing price for the stock was 155.25.

