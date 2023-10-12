Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -2.7 %. The stock closed at 162.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.55 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS

On the last day of trading, SAMHI HOTELS' stock opened at 165 and closed at 162.95. The stock reached a high of 167.75 and a low of 157.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3456.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 171, while the 52-week low is 127.45. The BSE volume for the day was 128,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Live :SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹162.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SAMHI HOTELS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 128,104. The closing price for the stock was 162.95.

