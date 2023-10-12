SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, SAMHI HOTELS' stock opened at ₹165 and closed at ₹162.95. The stock reached a high of ₹167.75 and a low of ₹157.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3456.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹171, while the 52-week low is ₹127.45. The BSE volume for the day was 128,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.