SAMHI HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : SAMHI Hotels sees surge in stock price

On the last day of trading, SAMHI Hotels opened at ₹154.8 and closed at ₹158.55. The stock reached a high of ₹163.95 and a low of ₹154.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of SAMHI Hotels is currently at ₹3,472.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹171, while the 52-week low is ₹127.45. The BSE volume for SAMHI Hotels was 54,201 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SAMHI HOTELS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹159.25 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, SAMHI HOTELS had a trading volume of 54,201 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹158.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!