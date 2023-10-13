Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SAMHI HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : SAMHI Hotels sees surge in stock price

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 158.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.25 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS

On the last day of trading, SAMHI Hotels opened at 154.8 and closed at 158.55. The stock reached a high of 163.95 and a low of 154.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of SAMHI Hotels is currently at 3,472.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 171, while the 52-week low is 127.45. The BSE volume for SAMHI Hotels was 54,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Today :SAMHI HOTELS trading at ₹159.25, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹158.8

SAMHI HOTELS stock is currently trading at a price of 159.25 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Live :SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹158.55 on last trading day

On the last day, SAMHI HOTELS had a trading volume of 54,201 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 158.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.