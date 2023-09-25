SAMHI HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS soars as investors show confidence in the company

On the last day of trading, SAMHI Hotels opened at ₹142.2 and closed at ₹143.55. The stock reached a high of ₹148 and a low of ₹141.35 during the day. The market capitalization of SAMHI Hotels is currently at ₹3,150.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹146.45 and the 52-week low is ₹127.45. The BSE volume for SAMHI Hotels was 329,326 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of SAMHI HOTELS is ₹148.05. There has been a 3.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HMA Agro Industries
|784.5
|19.35
|2.53
|839.95
|564.8
|3928.54
|Avalon Technologies
|568.25
|13.25
|2.39
|731.95
|347.3
|3689.3540000000003
|SAMHI HOTELS ORD
|144.4
|0.85
|0.59
|146.45
|127.45
|108.15
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|363.3
|-2.1
|-0.57
|404.5
|304.0
|3118.94
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|940.05
|4.7
|0.5
|1046.1
|557.2
|2874.95
