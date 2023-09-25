Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS soars as investors show confidence in the company

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 143.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.05 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS

On the last day of trading, SAMHI Hotels opened at 142.2 and closed at 143.55. The stock reached a high of 148 and a low of 141.35 during the day. The market capitalization of SAMHI Hotels is currently at 3,150.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 146.45 and the 52-week low is 127.45. The BSE volume for SAMHI Hotels was 329,326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 01:08 PM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Live :SAMHI HOTELS trading at ₹148.05, up 3.13% from yesterday's ₹143.55

The current data shows that the stock price of SAMHI HOTELS is 148.05. There has been a 3.13% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.5.

25 Sep 2023, 12:35 PM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HMA Agro Industries784.519.352.53839.95564.83928.54
Avalon Technologies568.2513.252.39731.95347.33689.3540000000003
SAMHI HOTELS ORD144.40.850.59146.45127.45108.15
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services363.3-2.1-0.57404.5304.03118.94
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems940.054.70.51046.1557.22874.95
25 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price NSE Live :SAMHI HOTELS trading at ₹144.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹143.55

The current stock price of SAMHI HOTELS is 144.1 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 0.55.

25 Sep 2023, 12:13 PM IST SAMHI HOTELS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SAMHI HOTELS ORD stock today was 141.35 and the high price was 148.

25 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Live :SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹143.55 on last trading day

On the last day, SAMHI HOTELS had a BSE volume of 329,326 shares, with a closing price of 143.55.

