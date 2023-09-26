SAMHI HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : SAMHI Hotels' stock plunges amid market downturn

On the last day of trading, SAMHI HOTELS opened at ₹142.2 and closed at ₹143.55. The stock had a high of ₹153 and a low of ₹141.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3291.24 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹146.45 and a low of ₹127.45. On the BSE, there were 726,556 shares traded.

