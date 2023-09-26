Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS share price Today Live Updates : SAMHI Hotels' stock plunges amid market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 150.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.1 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS

On the last day of trading, SAMHI HOTELS opened at 142.2 and closed at 143.55. The stock had a high of 153 and a low of 141.35. The company has a market capitalization of 3291.24 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 146.45 and a low of 127.45. On the BSE, there were 726,556 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price update :SAMHI HOTELS trading at ₹149.1, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹150.95

As of the current data, the stock price of SAMHI HOTELS has decreased by 1.23% with a net change of -1.85. The stock is currently priced at 149.1.

26 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-99999.99%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Today :SAMHI HOTELS trading at ₹150, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹150.95

The stock price of SAMHI HOTELS has decreased by 0.63% or 0.95. The current stock price is 150. This indicates a slight decline in the value of the stock.

26 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS share price Live :SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹143.55 on last trading day

The BSE volume for SAMHI HOTELS on the last day was 726,556 shares, with a closing price of 143.55.

