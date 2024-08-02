SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for SAMHI HOTELS, the stock opened at ₹321.1 and closed at ₹332.5. The high for the day was ₹321.5, while the low was ₹314. The market capitalization stood at ₹231.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹360, and the 52-week low is ₹86.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,000 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live Updates: Today, SAMHI HOTELS' stock price dropped by 5.56% to ₹314, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Indiabulls Enterprises, Sah Polymers, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are all declining, but Shradha AI Technologies is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.82% and 0.92% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indiabulls Enterprises
|12.69
|-0.47
|-3.57
|15.16
|9.1
|251.69
|Sah Polymers
|83.15
|-0.63
|-0.75
|145.8
|74.05
|214.49
|Techknowgreen Solutions
|314.0
|-18.5
|-5.56
|360.0
|86.1
|231.82
|Shri Balaji Valve Components
|254.45
|-3.55
|-1.38
|323.0
|131.0
|1504.13
|Shradha AI Technologies
|83.9
|0.0
|0.0
|106.82
|24.2
|200.5578
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹321.5 & ₹314 yesterday to end at ₹314. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend