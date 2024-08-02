Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -5.56 %. The stock closed at 332.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for SAMHI HOTELS, the stock opened at 321.1 and closed at 332.5. The high for the day was 321.5, while the low was 314. The market capitalization stood at 231.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 360, and the 52-week low is 86.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20,000 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 09:52 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live Updates: Today, SAMHI HOTELS' stock price dropped by 5.56% to 314, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Indiabulls Enterprises, Sah Polymers, and Shri Balaji Valve Components are all declining, but Shradha AI Technologies is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.82% and 0.92% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indiabulls Enterprises12.69-0.47-3.5715.169.1251.69
Sah Polymers83.15-0.63-0.75145.874.05214.49
Techknowgreen Solutions314.0-18.5-5.56360.086.1231.82
Shri Balaji Valve Components254.45-3.55-1.38323.0131.01504.13
Shradha AI Technologies83.90.00.0106.8224.2200.5578
02 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹332.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 321.5 & 314 yesterday to end at 314. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

