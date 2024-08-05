SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.0%
|3 Months
|4.01%
|6 Months
|7.7%
|YTD
|2.9%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹332.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹321.5 & ₹314 yesterday to end at ₹314. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend