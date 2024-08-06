Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.56 %. The stock closed at 332.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS closed at 332.5 on the last day with an open price of 321.1. The high for the day was 321.5, while the low was 314. The market capitalization stands at 231.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 360 and 86.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,000 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹332.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 321.5 & 314 yesterday to end at 314. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

