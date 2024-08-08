SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS ended the day with an open price of ₹321.1 and closed at ₹332.5. The stock reached a high of ₹321.5 and a low of ₹314. With a market capitalization of 231.82 crores, the 52-week high for the stock is ₹360 and the 52-week low is ₹86.1. The BSE volume for the day was 20000 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹332.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹321.5 & ₹314 yesterday to end at ₹314. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend