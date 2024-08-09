Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 264.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.2 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SAMHI HOTELS opened and closed at 264.2 with a high of 264.2 and a low of 260. The market capitalization stood at 195.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 360 and the low was 86.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5600 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹264.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.2 & 260 yesterday to end at 264.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

