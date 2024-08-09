SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SAMHI HOTELS opened and closed at ₹264.2 with a high of ₹264.2 and a low of ₹260. The market capitalization stood at ₹195.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹360 and the low was ₹86.1. The BSE volume for the day was 5600 shares traded.
09 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹264.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.2 & ₹260 yesterday to end at ₹264.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend