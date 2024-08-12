SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SAMHI Hotels opened at ₹257 and closed at ₹264.2, reaching a high of ₹264 and a low of ₹257. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹194.9 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹360 and ₹86.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,800 shares.
12 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹264.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264 & ₹257 yesterday to end at ₹264. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend