SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 264.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SAMHI Hotels opened at 257 and closed at 264.2, reaching a high of 264 and a low of 257. The company's market capitalization stood at 194.9 crore. The 52-week high and low are 360 and 86.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 4,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹264.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264 & 257 yesterday to end at 264. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

