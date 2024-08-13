Hello User
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -3.75 %. The stock closed at 197.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SAMHI Hotels opened at 193.6 and closed at 197.4, with a high of 198.6 and a low of 185.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 4181.0 crore. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 299,226 shares. The 52-week high for SAMHI Hotels is 237.8, while the 52-week low is 127.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS' share price has increased by 0.66%, currently trading at 190.20. Over the past year, however, SAMHI HOTELS' share price has inexplicably plummeted by -99999.99% to 190.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.77%
3 Months-8.06%
6 Months-3.34%
YTD13.47%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 42.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹197.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 198.6 & 185.5 yesterday to end at 190. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

