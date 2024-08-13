SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SAMHI Hotels opened at ₹193.6 and closed at ₹197.4, with a high of ₹198.6 and a low of ₹185.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹4181.0 crore. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 299,226 shares. The 52-week high for SAMHI Hotels is ₹237.8, while the 52-week low is ₹127.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS' share price has increased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹190.20. Over the past year, however, SAMHI HOTELS' share price has inexplicably plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹190.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.77%
|3 Months
|-8.06%
|6 Months
|-3.34%
|YTD
|13.47%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 42.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹198.6 & ₹185.5 yesterday to end at ₹190. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.