Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : SAMHI HOTELS stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 188.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.2 per share. Investors should monitor SAMHI HOTELS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SAMHI HOTELS opened at 190.35 and closed at 188.95. The stock reached a high of 192.6 and a low of 184.75. The market capitalization stood at 4097.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were 237.8 and 127.45, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 144,208 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 270.0, 45.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 295.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS closed at ₹188.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 192.6 & 184.75 yesterday to end at 186.2. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.