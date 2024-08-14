SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SAMHI HOTELS opened at ₹190.35 and closed at ₹188.95. The stock reached a high of ₹192.6 and a low of ₹184.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹4097.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹237.8 and ₹127.45, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 144,208 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 45.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹192.6 & ₹184.75 yesterday to end at ₹186.2. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.