SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SAMHI Hotels opened at ₹189.8 and closed at ₹185.6. The stock reached a high of ₹192.1 and a low of ₹183.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹4181.0 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹237.8 and a low of ₹127.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 141,115 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: SAMHI HOTELS' share price has increased by 1.03% and is currently trading at ₹190.65. Over the past year, however, SAMHI HOTELS' share price has dramatically dropped by -99999.99%, settling at ₹190.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.6%
|3 Months
|-11.34%
|6 Months
|-5.14%
|YTD
|13.46%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹270.0, 42.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹295.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
SAMHI HOTELS Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹192.1 & ₹183.9 yesterday to end at ₹190. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.