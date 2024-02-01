Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 114.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.65 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 114.3 and closed at 114.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 114.65 and a low of 112.85. The market capitalization is 77,014.03 crore. The 52-week high is 118.05 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 394,466 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹114.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Samvardhana Motherson International, the trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 394,466 shares. The closing price of the stock was 114.2.

