Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Sees Positive Trading Day

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹98.4 and closed at ₹97.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹102.9 and a low of ₹97.53 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹69,119.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹103.5 and ₹61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for SMIL was 3,156,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.