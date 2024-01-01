Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 102 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.15 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 98.4 and closed at 97.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 102.9 and a low of 97.53 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is 69,119.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 103.5 and 61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for SMIL was 3,156,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 103.5 as against previous close of 102.9

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 104.3. The bid price is 104.9 and the offer price is 105.05. The offer quantity is 35,500 and the bid quantity is 14,200. The stock has an open interest of 106,414,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹104.15, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹102

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 104.15. The stock has experienced a 2.11% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.15.

01 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.52%
3 Months-3.23%
6 Months18.96%
YTD37.49%
1 Year36.94%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹102, up 4.51% from yesterday's ₹97.6

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 102. There has been a 4.51% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.4.

01 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹97.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 3,156,145. The closing price for the shares on this day was 97.6.

