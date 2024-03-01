Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International's Stock Soars in Positive Trading

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹117.85 and closed at ₹118.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹119.7 and a low of ₹116.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹80,741.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹123.45 and ₹61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,221,751 shares traded.
Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently priced at ₹119.15, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,221,751. The closing price for the stock was ₹118.65.
