Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at a price of ₹116.25 and closed at ₹115.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹117.3 and a low of ₹115.8 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹79,080.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹118.05 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 623,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.