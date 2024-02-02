Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

02 Feb 2024
Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 115.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.7 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at a price of 116.25 and closed at 115.25 on the last day. The stock had a high of 117.3 and a low of 115.8 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is 79,080.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 118.05 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 623,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121111
Buy4455
Hold2211
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹115.25 on last trading day

Based on the data from the last day, the volume of shares traded for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE was 623,200 shares. The closing price for the stock was 115.25.

