Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International soars in trading

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹103 and closed at ₹102. The stock reached a high of ₹108.4 and a low of ₹102.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,660.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹103.5 and ₹61.84 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,955 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock shows that the price is ₹105.75. There has been a percent change of 3.68, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 3.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these figures indicate that SMIL stock has experienced a notable increase in value.
