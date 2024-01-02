Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International soars in trading

2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 3.68 %. The stock closed at 102 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.75 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 103 and closed at 102. The stock reached a high of 108.4 and a low of 102.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 71,660.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 103.5 and 61.84 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,955 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹105.75, up 3.68% from yesterday's ₹102

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock shows that the price is 105.75. There has been a percent change of 3.68, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 3.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these figures indicate that SMIL stock has experienced a notable increase in value.

02 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹102 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,955,955. The closing price for the stock was 102.

