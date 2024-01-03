Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stock plummets in trading today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹107.9 and closed at ₹105.75. The stock reached a high of ₹108.65 and a low of ₹103.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹71,220.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108.4 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 1,245,649 shares.
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the stock price is ₹105.1. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, indicating a decrease of ₹0.65 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,245,649. The closing price for the stock was ₹105.75.
