Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock rise

Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹93.33 and closed at ₹92.04 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹93.8 and a low of ₹91.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63,122.37 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹103.5 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 664,179 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.