Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock rise

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 93.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.1 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 93.33 and closed at 92.04 on the last day. The stock had a high of 93.8 and a low of 91.3. The market capitalization of the company is 63,122.37 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 103.5 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 664,179 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:37 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bosch21750.0-332.45-1.5122120.416365.6564148.67
Samvardhana Motherson International94.010.910.98103.561.8463705.14
Cummins India1940.020.051.041981.151353.2553776.8
Uno Minda656.55-0.7-0.11694.4433.037621.22
Sona Blw Precision Forgings563.652.150.38626.0397.3532996.33
04 Dec 2023, 10:22 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price NSE Live :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹94.1, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹93.1

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International has increased by 1.07%, resulting in a net change of 1. The current price of the stock is 94.1.

04 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Samvardhana Motherson International stock is 93.76, while the high price is 94.90.

04 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International December futures opened at 96.0 as against previous close of 93.6

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 94.35. The bid price is 94.6 and the offer price is 94.7. There is a bid quantity of 14200 and an offer quantity of 14200. The open interest for the stock is 88927500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹94.25, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹93.1

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 94.25. It has experienced a 1.24% increase in its price. The net change in the stock price is 1.15.

04 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.62%
3 Months-7.76%
6 Months15.87%
YTD25.56%
1 Year25.81%
04 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹94.45, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹93.1

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 94.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.45, with a net change of 1.35.

04 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹92.04 on last trading day

On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International had a trading volume of 664,179 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 92.04.

