Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock rise

Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹93.33 and closed at ₹92.04 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹93.8 and a low of ₹91.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹63,122.37 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹103.5 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 664,179 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bosch
|21750.0
|-332.45
|-1.51
|22120.4
|16365.65
|64148.67
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|94.01
|0.91
|0.98
|103.5
|61.84
|63705.14
|Cummins India
|1940.0
|20.05
|1.04
|1981.15
|1353.25
|53776.8
|Uno Minda
|656.55
|-0.7
|-0.11
|694.4
|433.0
|37621.22
|Sona Blw Precision Forgings
|563.65
|2.15
|0.38
|626.0
|397.35
|32996.33
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.62%
|3 Months
|-7.76%
|6 Months
|15.87%
|YTD
|25.56%
|1 Year
|25.81%
On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International had a trading volume of 664,179 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹92.04.
