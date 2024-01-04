Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 101.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.65 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 105.3 and closed at 105.1. The stock reached a high of 105.5 and a low of 101.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 68,983.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108.65 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,013 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 102.55 as against previous close of 102.55

Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 102.5. The bid price stands at 103.0, while the offer price is 103.15. The offer quantity is 28,400, and the bid quantity is 42,600. The open interest for SMIL is 106,812,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹102.65, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹101.8

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 102.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, suggesting a positive movement.

04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.71%
3 Months0.43%
6 Months12.85%
YTD-0.05%
1 Year33.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹101.8, down -3.14% from yesterday's ₹105.1

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International has decreased by 3.14% or 3.3. The current stock price is 101.8.

04 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹105.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,171,013. The closing price of the shares was 105.1.

