Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock rise in trading today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹105.3 and closed at ₹105.1. The stock reached a high of ₹105.5 and a low of ₹101.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹68,983.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108.65 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,013 shares on the BSE.
Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) is currently trading at a spot price of 102.5. The bid price stands at 103.0, while the offer price is 103.15. The offer quantity is 28,400, and the bid quantity is 42,600. The open interest for SMIL is 106,812,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹102.65. It has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.85, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.71%
|3 Months
|0.43%
|6 Months
|12.85%
|YTD
|-0.05%
|1 Year
|33.99%
The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International has decreased by 3.14% or ₹3.3. The current stock price is ₹101.8.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 2,171,013. The closing price of the shares was ₹105.1.
