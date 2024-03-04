Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 119.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.05 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today
Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 119.85 and closed at 119.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 121 and the low was 119.6. The market capitalization for the company stands at 81,350.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 123.45 and 61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,130 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:12:10 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹119.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume was 68130 shares with a closing price of 119.4.

