Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 119.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.05 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹119.85 and closed at ₹119.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹121 and the low was ₹119.6. The market capitalization for the company stands at ₹81,350.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹123.45 and ₹61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 68,130 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:12:10 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹119.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume was 68130 shares with a closing price of ₹119.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!