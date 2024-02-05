Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International reports positive trading day

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹116.25 and closed at ₹115.25. The stock reached a high of ₹117.3 and a low of ₹115.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹78,470.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹118.05 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 1,283,678 shares.

