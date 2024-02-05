Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International reports positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 115.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.25 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 116.25 and closed at 115.25. The stock reached a high of 117.3 and a low of 115.3. The market capitalization of the company is 78,470.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 118.05 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 1,283,678 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International February futures opened at 116.65 as against previous close of 116.3

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 117.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 117.7, while the offer price is 117.9. There is an offer quantity of 28,400 and a bid quantity of 28,400. The stock has an open interest of 91,369,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹117.25, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹115.8

The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock shows that the price is 117.25. There has been a 1.25% percent change, with a net change of 1.45.

05 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.39%
3 Months14.17%
6 Months19.8%
YTD13.63%
1 Year54.57%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹115.8, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹115.25

The current price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is 115.8, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% and has gained 0.55 points.

05 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹115.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International had a trading volume of 1,283,678 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 115.25.

