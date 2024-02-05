Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International reports positive trading day

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹116.25 and closed at ₹115.25. The stock reached a high of ₹117.3 and a low of ₹115.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹78,470.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹118.05 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 1,283,678 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 117.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 117.7, while the offer price is 117.9. There is an offer quantity of 28,400 and a bid quantity of 28,400. The stock has an open interest of 91,369,900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock shows that the price is ₹117.25. There has been a 1.25% percent change, with a net change of 1.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.39%
|3 Months
|14.17%
|6 Months
|19.8%
|YTD
|13.63%
|1 Year
|54.57%
The current price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is ₹115.8, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.48% and has gained 0.55 points.
On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International had a trading volume of 1,283,678 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹115.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!