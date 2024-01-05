Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees bullish trading today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹102.35 and closed at ₹101.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹104.55, while the lowest price was ₹102.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,135.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108.65 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 907,956 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.