Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees bullish trading today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹102.35 and closed at ₹101.8. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹104.55, while the lowest price was ₹102.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,135.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108.65 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 907,956 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock shows that the price is ₹103.5 with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.67% and the price has risen by 1.7 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is constantly fluctuating.
