Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 101.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.5 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 102.35 and closed at 101.8. The highest price recorded during the day was 104.55, while the lowest price was 102.15. The market capitalization of the company is 70,135.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108.65 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 907,956 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹103.5, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹101.8

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock shows that the price is 103.5 with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.67% and the price has risen by 1.7 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is constantly fluctuating.

05 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹101.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume was 907,956 shares, and the closing price was 101.8.

