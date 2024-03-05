Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Gains in Positive Trading Trend

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 119.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.3 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹121, closed at ₹120.05, with a high of ₹122.55 and a low of ₹119.15. The market capitalization was at ₹80,944.35 crore with a 52-week high of ₹123.45 and a 52-week low of ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 900,213 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:12:43 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹121.3, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹119.45
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows a price of ₹121.3, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
05 Mar 2024, 08:07:47 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹120.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume was 900,213 shares with a closing price of ₹120.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!