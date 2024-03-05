Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Gains in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 119.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.3 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 121, closed at 120.05, with a high of 122.55 and a low of 119.15. The market capitalization was at 80,944.35 crore with a 52-week high of 123.45 and a 52-week low of 61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 900,213 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹121.3, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹119.45

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows a price of 121.3, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹120.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume was 900,213 shares with a closing price of 120.05.

