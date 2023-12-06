Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹93.28, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹92.98
06 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.72%
|3 Months
|-11.39%
|6 Months
|16.04%
|YTD
|25.83%
|1 Year
|23.66%
06 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹93.28, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹92.98
06 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹92.98 on last trading day