Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees strong trading gains today

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 115.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 117.3 and closed at 115.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 119.1 and a low of 116. The market capitalization of the company is 79,284.13 crore. The 52-week high for SMIL is 118.05, while the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 597,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.56%
3 Months15.28%
6 Months18.65%
YTD14.81%
1 Year54.22%
06 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹117, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹115.8

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 117, with a percent change of 1.04. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.2, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock.

06 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹115.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 597,826. The closing price for the day was 115.8.

