Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees strong trading gains today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹117.3 and closed at ₹115.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹119.1 and a low of ₹116. The market capitalization of the company is ₹79,284.13 crore. The 52-week high for SMIL is ₹118.05, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 597,826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.56%
|3 Months
|15.28%
|6 Months
|18.65%
|YTD
|14.81%
|1 Year
|54.22%
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹117, with a percent change of 1.04. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.2, indicating an overall positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 597,826. The closing price for the day was ₹115.8.
