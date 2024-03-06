Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Slides in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -3.19 %. The stock closed at 125.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.25 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 121.3 and closed at 119.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 126.55, and the low was 119.5. The market capitalization stood at 84,874.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were 123.45 and 61.84, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,325,538 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:55:57 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:46:31 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹121.25, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹125.25

Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently priced at 121.25, which represents a decrease of 3.19% in percentage change and a net decrease of 4. This indicates a negative trend in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37:11 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.82%
3 Months26.46%
6 Months25.51%
YTD23.05%
1 Year50.78%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:11 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹125.25, up 4.86% from yesterday's ₹119.45

Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently trading at 125.25, reflecting a 4.86% increase. The net change is 5.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:10:26 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹119.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,325,538 with a closing price of 119.45.

