Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Slides in Trading Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹121.3 and closed at ₹119.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹126.55, and the low was ₹119.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,874.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹123.45 and ₹61.84, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,325,538 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Mar 2024, 09:37:11 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
5.82%
3 Months
26.46%
6 Months
25.51%
YTD
23.05%
1 Year
50.78%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:11 AM IST
06 Mar 2024, 08:10:26 AM IST
