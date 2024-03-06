Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Slides in Trading Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹121.3 and closed at ₹119.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹126.55, and the low was ₹119.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,874.68 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹123.45 and ₹61.84, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,325,538 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently priced at ₹121.25, which represents a decrease of 3.19% in percentage change and a net decrease of ₹4. This indicates a negative trend in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.82%
|3 Months
|26.46%
|6 Months
|25.51%
|YTD
|23.05%
|1 Year
|50.78%
Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently trading at ₹125.25, reflecting a 4.86% increase. The net change is 5.8, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,325,538 with a closing price of ₹119.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!