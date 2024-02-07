Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Surges in Trading

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Yesterday, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹117.7 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹119.25 and the low was ₹116.3. The market capitalization is ₹80,503.89 crore. The 52-week high is ₹119.1 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 527,797 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.94%
|3 Months
|16.19%
|6 Months
|21.05%
|YTD
|16.48%
|1 Year
|51.08%
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is ₹119.5 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by 0.7 points.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 527,797 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹117 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!