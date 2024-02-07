Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Surges in Trading

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Yesterday, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹117.7 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹119.25 and the low was ₹116.3. The market capitalization is ₹80,503.89 crore. The 52-week high is ₹119.1 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 527,797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.