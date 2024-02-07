Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 118.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.5 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Yesterday, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 117.7 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 119.25 and the low was 116.3. The market capitalization is 80,503.89 crore. The 52-week high is 119.1 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the day was 527,797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.94%
3 Months16.19%
6 Months21.05%
YTD16.48%
1 Year51.08%
07 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹119.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹118.8

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 119.5 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by 0.7 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹117 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 527,797 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 117 per share.

