Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International shares soar in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 2.9 %. The stock closed at 118.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.25 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 119.5 and closed at 118.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 122.7 and a low of 116.9 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 82,841.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 119.25 and its 52-week low is 61.84. On the BSE, a total of 1,856,649 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹122.25, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹118.8

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 122.25, with a percent change of 2.9 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.9% and has gained 3.45 points.

08 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹118.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,856,649 shares. The closing price of the stock was 118.8.

