Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 103.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.05 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 104.6 and closed at 103.5. The stock reached a high of 106.6 and a low of 103.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is 70,508.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108.65 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 2,357,585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹104.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹103.5

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 104.05 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price and is currently trading at 104.05.

08 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹103.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,357,585. The closing price for the stock was 103.5.

