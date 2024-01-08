Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees positive trading day

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹104.6 and closed at ₹103.5. The stock reached a high of ₹106.6 and a low of ₹103.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹70,508.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108.65 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 2,357,585 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is ₹104.05 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price and is currently trading at ₹104.05.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,357,585. The closing price for the stock was ₹103.5.
