Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹123.45 and closed at ₹122.25. The stock had a high of ₹123.45 and a low of ₹119.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹81,147.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹122.7 and the 52-week low was ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 426,655 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
