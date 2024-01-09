Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock surge

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹105.85 and closed at ₹104.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹107.15 and a low of ₹103.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹71,660.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹108.65 and ₹61.84, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 2,487,018 shares were traded.

