Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock surge

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹105.85 and closed at ₹104.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹107.15 and a low of ₹103.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹71,660.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹108.65 and ₹61.84, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 2,487,018 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is ₹106.15, while the high price is ₹108.6.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is trading at a spot price of 106.9, with a bid price of 107.2 and an offer price of 107.3. The offer quantity is 7100 and the bid quantity is 21300. The open interest for the stock is 107969700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is ₹106.9, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.14%
|3 Months
|7.29%
|6 Months
|16.41%
|YTD
|3.68%
|1 Year
|40.37%
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹105.75. It has experienced a 1.63% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,487,018 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹104.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!