Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 105.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.9 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 105.85 and closed at 104.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 107.15 and a low of 103.9. The company's market capitalization is 71,660.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 108.65 and 61.84, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 2,487,018 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Samvardhana Motherson International stock is 106.15, while the high price is 108.6.

09 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 107.1 as against previous close of 106.25

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is trading at a spot price of 106.9, with a bid price of 107.2 and an offer price of 107.3. The offer quantity is 7100 and the bid quantity is 21300. The open interest for the stock is 107969700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹106.9, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹105.75

The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 106.9, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.14%
3 Months7.29%
6 Months16.41%
YTD3.68%
1 Year40.37%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹105.75, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹104.05

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 105.75. It has experienced a 1.63% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 1.7.

09 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹104.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,487,018 shares. The closing price for the stock was 104.05.

