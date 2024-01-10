Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Soars on Positive Trading Day

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International saw an open price of ₹106.55 and a close price of ₹105.75. The stock reached a high of ₹109.2 and a low of ₹106.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹72,575.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108.65, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,087,672 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock shows that the price is ₹107.1. There has been a 1.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,087,672. The closing price for the stock was ₹105.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!