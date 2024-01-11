Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened and closed at ₹107.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹110.1 and a low of ₹105.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹73,930.76 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹109.2 and its 52-week low is ₹61.84. On the BSE, a total of 2,484,704 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.