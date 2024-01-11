Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 107.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.1 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened and closed at 107.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 110.1 and a low of 105.35 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 73,930.76 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 109.2 and its 52-week low is 61.84. On the BSE, a total of 2,484,704 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹107.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International had a trading volume of 2,484,704 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 107.1.

