Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Plummets

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Samvardhana Motherson International was ₹120.15 and the close price was ₹119.75. The stock had a high of ₹122.45 and a low of ₹117.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹82,164.11 crore. The 52-week high is ₹123.45 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 765,969 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 120.25 with a bid price of 120.55 and an offer price of 120.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 7100 and a bid quantity of 14200. The open interest for the stock is 99755000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock is currently trading at ₹119.9. The stock has experienced a 1.11% decrease in its price, resulting in a net change of -1.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.66%
|3 Months
|24.34%
|6 Months
|24.17%
|YTD
|18.93%
|1 Year
|52.9%
Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently priced at ₹121.25. The stock has experienced a positive percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 1.5.
The last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a total volume of 765,969 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹119.75.
