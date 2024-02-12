Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Plummets

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Samvardhana Motherson International was ₹120.15 and the close price was ₹119.75. The stock had a high of ₹122.45 and a low of ₹117.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹82,164.11 crore. The 52-week high is ₹123.45 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 765,969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.