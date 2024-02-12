Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 121.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.9 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Samvardhana Motherson International was 120.15 and the close price was 119.75. The stock had a high of 122.45 and a low of 117.25. The market capitalization of the company is 82,164.11 crore. The 52-week high is 123.45 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 765,969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International February futures opened at 122.95 as against previous close of 121.9

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 120.25 with a bid price of 120.55 and an offer price of 120.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 7100 and a bid quantity of 14200. The open interest for the stock is 99755000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹119.9, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹121.25

Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) stock is currently trading at 119.9. The stock has experienced a 1.11% decrease in its price, resulting in a net change of -1.35.

12 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.66%
3 Months24.34%
6 Months24.17%
YTD18.93%
1 Year52.9%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹121.25, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹119.75

Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently priced at 121.25. The stock has experienced a positive percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 1.5.

12 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹119.75 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a total volume of 765,969 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 119.75.

