Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International shares plummet on the market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 109.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.7 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 110 and closed at 109.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 111.3 and a low of 109.25 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is 74,438.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 110.1 and 61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for SMIL was 1,736,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International reached a low of 107.75 and a high of 110.8 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International January futures opened at 110.5 as against previous close of 110.05

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 108.7. The bid price and offer price are also at 108.7 and 108.75 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 21300 shares, while the offer quantity is 7100 shares. The stock has an open interest of 107,643,100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹108.7, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹109.85

The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the stock price is 108.7. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.15, indicating a decrease of 1.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has experienced a decline.

12 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.23%
3 Months6.61%
6 Months15.62%
YTD7.8%
1 Year42.36%
12 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹109.85, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹109.1

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 109.85, with a percent change of 0.69. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹109.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,736,491. The closing price for the day was 109.1.

