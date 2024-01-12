Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International shares plummet on the market

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹110 and closed at ₹109.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹111.3 and a low of ₹109.25 during the day. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹74,438.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹110.1 and ₹61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for SMIL was 1,736,491 shares.
The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International reached a low of ₹107.75 and a high of ₹110.8 on the current day.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 108.7. The bid price and offer price are also at 108.7 and 108.75 respectively. The bid quantity stands at 21300 shares, while the offer quantity is 7100 shares. The stock has an open interest of 107,643,100.
The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the stock price is ₹108.7. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.15, indicating a decrease of ₹1.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has experienced a decline.
|1 Week
|6.23%
|3 Months
|6.61%
|6 Months
|15.62%
|YTD
|7.8%
|1 Year
|42.36%
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹109.85, with a percent change of 0.69. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,736,491. The closing price for the day was ₹109.1.
