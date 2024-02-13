Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International experiences bearish trading day

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹123.1 and closed at ₹121.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹123.15 and a low of ₹109.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹77,318.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹123.45 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.