Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International experiences bearish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 114.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.5 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 123.1 and closed at 121.25 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 123.15 and a low of 109.15. The market capitalization of the company is 77,318.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.45 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:18 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International reached a low of 110 and a high of 118 on the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International February futures opened at 117.45 as against previous close of 114.65

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 110.25. The bid price stands at 110.85, while the offer price is 111.05. The offer quantity is 7100, whereas the bid quantity is 21300. The stock has an open interest of 97532700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹111.5, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹114.1

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 111.5. There has been a percent change of -2.28, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.6, suggesting a decline in the stock price by that amount.

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.26%
3 Months16.59%
6 Months18.55%
YTD12.21%
1 Year42.64%
13 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹116.55, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹114.1

Samvardhana Motherson International stock has seen a 2.15% increase in its price, with a net change of 2.45. The current price of the stock is 116.55.

13 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹121.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,828,277 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 121.25.

