Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International shares dip in trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 115.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.1 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 116.55 and closed at 114.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 118, while the lowest price was 110. The market capitalization of the company is 78,301.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 123.45 and 61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 982,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Today's Price range

Samvardhana Motherson International stock's low price for the day is 112.95 and the high price is 114.65.

14 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International February futures opened at 114.5 as against previous close of 116.05

Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 114.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 114.3, while the offer price is 114.45. There is an offer quantity of 28,400 and a bid quantity of 14,200. The stock has an open interest of 100,976,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹114.1, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹115.55

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) shows that the stock price is 114.1 with a percent change of -1.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.25%. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.45.

14 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.78%
3 Months16.86%
6 Months19.64%
YTD13.24%
1 Year45.13%
14 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹114.25, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹115.55

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SMIL) stock is currently priced at 114.25, representing a decrease of 1.13% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.3.

14 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹114.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 982,193. The closing price for the stock was 114.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!