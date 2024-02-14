Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International shares dip in trading

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹116.55 and closed at ₹114.1 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹118, while the lowest price was ₹110. The market capitalization of the company is ₹78,301.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹123.45 and ₹61.84 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 982,193 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Samvardhana Motherson International stock's low price for the day is ₹112.95 and the high price is ₹114.65.
Samvardhana Motherson International is currently trading at a spot price of 114.2. The bid price is slightly higher at 114.3, while the offer price is 114.45. There is an offer quantity of 28,400 and a bid quantity of 14,200. The stock has an open interest of 100,976,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) shows that the stock price is ₹114.1 with a percent change of -1.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.25%. The net change in the stock price is -1.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|3 Months
|16.86%
|6 Months
|19.64%
|YTD
|13.24%
|1 Year
|45.13%
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SMIL) stock is currently priced at ₹114.25, representing a decrease of 1.13% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.3.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 982,193. The closing price for the stock was ₹114.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!