Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 98.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.07 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 96.65 and closed at 95.57. The stock reached a high of 99.02 and a low of 95.81. Its market capitalization is 66,903.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5, while the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,888 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹99.07, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹98.73

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 99.07. The stock has experienced a 0.34% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.34.

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.84%
3 Months-4.0%
6 Months20.27%
YTD33.24%
1 Year36.75%
15 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹99.4, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹98.73

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 99.4, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.67.

15 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹95.57 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,391,888. The closing price for the shares was 95.57.

