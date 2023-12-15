Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees positive trading day

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹96.65 and closed at ₹95.57. The stock reached a high of ₹99.02 and a low of ₹95.81. Its market capitalization is ₹66,903.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.5, while the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,888 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹99.07. The stock has experienced a 0.34% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 0.34.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.84%
|3 Months
|-4.0%
|6 Months
|20.27%
|YTD
|33.24%
|1 Year
|36.75%
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹99.4, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 0.67.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,391,888. The closing price for the shares was ₹95.57.
