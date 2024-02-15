Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 115.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.05 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at 114.25 and closed at 115.55 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 114.65, while the lowest price was 112.2. The company's market capitalization is 77,285.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 123.45 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,999 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.75%
3 Months15.05%
6 Months18.25%
YTD11.87%
1 Year42.56%
15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹114.05, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹115.55

The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 114.05. There has been a negative percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.5 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹115.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,053,999 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 115.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!