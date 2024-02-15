Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stocks plummet in trading today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : Samvardhana Motherson International's stock opened at ₹114.25 and closed at ₹115.55 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹114.65, while the lowest price was ₹112.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹77,285.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹123.45 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,999 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.75%
|3 Months
|15.05%
|6 Months
|18.25%
|YTD
|11.87%
|1 Year
|42.56%
The current data for Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is ₹114.05. There has been a negative percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.5 points.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,053,999 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹115.55.
