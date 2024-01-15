Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at a price of ₹110.45 and closed at ₹109.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹110.8, while the low was ₹107.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹72,744.88 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. On the BSE, a total of 1,220,875 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,220,875. The closing price for the stock was ₹109.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!