Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at a price of ₹110.45 and closed at ₹109.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹110.8, while the low was ₹107.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹72,744.88 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. On the BSE, a total of 1,220,875 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.