Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 109.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.35 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at a price of 110.45 and closed at 109.85. The stock's high for the day was 110.8, while the low was 107.05. The company has a market capitalization of 72,744.88 crore. Its 52-week high is 111.3 and the 52-week low is 61.84. On the BSE, a total of 1,220,875 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹109.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,220,875. The closing price for the stock was 109.85.

