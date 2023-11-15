Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 90.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.66 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International

On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 91.64 and closed at 90.95. The stock reached a high of 91.64 and a low of 88.91 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 60,757.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 485,039 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹90.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 485,039. The closing price for the stock was 90.95.

