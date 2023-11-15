Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹91.64 and closed at ₹90.95. The stock reached a high of ₹91.64 and a low of ₹88.91 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹60,757.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.5 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 485,039 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.