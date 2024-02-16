Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International sees stock rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 113.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.65 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Samvardhana Motherson International was 115.35, while the close price was 114.05. The stock reached a high of 115.75 and a low of 112.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 76,742.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 123.45, and the 52-week low is 61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 803,008 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹114.65, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹113.25

Samvardhana Motherson International stock is currently priced at 114.65, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 1.4.

16 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹114.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 803,008. The closing price for the stock was 114.05.

