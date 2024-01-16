Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Surges in Trading Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹108.15 and closed at ₹107.35. The highest price for the day was ₹110.5 and the lowest was ₹107.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,303.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,381,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.