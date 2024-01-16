Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 109.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.4 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at 108.15 and closed at 107.35. The highest price for the day was 110.5 and the lowest was 107.3. The market capitalization of the company is 74,303.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.3 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,381,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price update :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹110.4, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹109.65

The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is 110.4. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, further suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹109.65, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹107.35

The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 109.65. The stock has experienced a 2.14% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.

16 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹107.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International had a volume of 1,381,371 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 107.35.

