Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Surges in Trading Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : The stock of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at ₹108.15 and closed at ₹107.35. The highest price for the day was ₹110.5 and the lowest was ₹107.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,303.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,381,371 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Samvardhana Motherson International stock shows that the price is ₹110.4. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.75, further suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹109.65. The stock has experienced a 2.14% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 2.3.
On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International had a volume of 1,381,371 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹107.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!