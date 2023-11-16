Hello User
Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 89.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.61 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) had an open price of 90.5 and a close price of 89.66 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 90.95 and a low of 89.01. The market capitalization of SMIL is 61,401.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103.5 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 1,020,633 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.37%
3 Months-6.21%
6 Months16.14%
YTD22.25%
1 Year22.5%
16 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹90.61, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹89.66

The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International has increased by 1.06% or 0.95. The current stock price is 90.61.

16 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹89.66 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,020,633. The closing price of the shares was 89.66.

