Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International stock sees gains in today's trading

Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) had an open price of ₹90.5 and a close price of ₹89.66 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹90.95 and a low of ₹89.01. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹61,401.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103.5 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL was 1,020,633 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.37%
|3 Months
|-6.21%
|6 Months
|16.14%
|YTD
|22.25%
|1 Year
|22.5%
The stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International has increased by 1.06% or ₹0.95. The current stock price is ₹90.61.
On the last day of trading for Samvardhana Motherson International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,020,633. The closing price of the shares was ₹89.66.
