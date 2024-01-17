Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Shares Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 109.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.25 per share. Investors should monitor Samvardhana Motherson International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Samvardhana Motherson International Stock Price Today

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at 109.65 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 110.55 and the low was 107.7. The market capitalization of SMIL is 74,032.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 111.3 and the 52-week low is 61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL on that day was 2,036,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today :Samvardhana Motherson International trading at ₹109.25, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹109.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Samvardhana Motherson International is 109.25. There has been a decrease of 0.4 in the stock price, which represents a percent change of -0.36.

17 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Samvardhana Motherson International share price Live :Samvardhana Motherson International closed at ₹109.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Samvardhana Motherson International had a trading volume of 2,036,965 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 109.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.