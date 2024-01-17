Samvardhana Motherson International share price Today Live Updates : Samvardhana Motherson International Shares Plummet

Samvardhana Motherson International Share Price Today : On the last day, Samvardhana Motherson International (SMIL) opened at ₹109.65 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹110.55 and the low was ₹107.7. The market capitalization of SMIL is ₹74,032.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹111.3 and the 52-week low is ₹61.84. The BSE volume for SMIL on that day was 2,036,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.